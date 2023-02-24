PSEB cancels class 12th English exam due to administrative reasons

Punjab School Education Board's Class 12 English examination was cancelled today, Feb 24. Following the reports of question paper leak. The Punjab Class 12th examination was scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

According to the press release issued by the Board, Punjab School Education Board on February 24 postponed the examination of English due to administrative reasons, the new date for the exam will be announced later.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains cancelled the examination. He further ordered a high-level probe into the matter and said no person involved in the matter will be spared and exemplary action will be ensured against the erring.

The PSEB Class 10 exams will be held from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session between 10 am and 1.15 pm, and the PSEB Class 12 board exams are being held from 2 pm between February 20 and April 20.