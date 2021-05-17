Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB Class 10th and Class 8th results 2021 declared, 99.93% pass Class 10
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results.(HT File)
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results.(HT File)
board exams

PSEB Class 10th and Class 8th results 2021 declared, 99.93% pass Class 10

  • Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 03:23 PM IST

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results. The PSEB results have been declared on the basis of internal assessments as the Class 10 examinations had to be cancelled this year due to the covid-19 situation in the country. The pass percentage for Class 10 exam this year is 99.93%.

Candidates who can check their results online after the link is activated on PSEB official website.

Here’s how you can check your PSEB Class 10 results 2021 (after it is released on website):

1) Go to the official website

2) Click on PSEB Class 10 results link

3) Enter your name or roll number and click on submit

4) Your Class 10 result will be displayed

5) Take a printout of the result and save it on your computer too

(With inputs from Hillary Victor in Chandigarh)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab board pseb pseb result for class 10 pseb result punjab board results board examinations + 3 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.