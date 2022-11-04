Punjab Board class 10 supplementary exam result out at pseb.ac.in, get link

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the matriculation or Class 10 supplementary result on November 4. Candidates can check the Punjab Board class 10th result on the official website at pseb.ac.in and on indiaresults.com. Candidates can check their result using their roll number.

The class 10th supplementary examination was conducted in September 2022. Candidates who have applied for the hard copy of the certificate will be uploaded in DigiLocker.



Direct link here

Punjab Board Class 10 supplementary Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com

Click on the PSEB 10th re-checking, re-evaluation September 2022 link

Key in your log-in credentials

Punjab Board 10th re-evaluation result 2022 will appear on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.