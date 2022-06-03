Home / Education / Board Exams / Punjab PSEB 8th results 2022: Direct link to check marks
board exams

Punjab PSEB 8th results 2022: Direct link to check marks

  • Punjab Board, PSEB 8th Result 2022 has been declared. The result link has be released today, at 10 am. Direct link here.
Punjab PSEB 8th results 2022: Direct link to check marks
Punjab PSEB 8th results 2022: Direct link to check marks
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 10:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Punjab School Education Board on Thursday, June 2, released the Class 8 results. The detailed marksheets and results were made available today on PSEB's official website, www.pseb.ac.in, as well as www.indiaresults.com.

The pass percentage in class 8th is 98.25 percent, with 3,02,558 students passing out of a total of 3,07,942 students.

This year Pathankot district topped the state by securing 99.36%, followed by Kapurthala with 99.16% and Hoshiarpur with 99.02%. Sangrur district remained the last by securing 96.76%.

Girls outperformed boys this year with an average pass percentage of 98.70 percent, while boys got 97.86 percent. The transgender pass rate was 100 percent, as all nine of them passed the examinations.

Here's the direct link to check the PSEB class 8th result.

Punjab 8th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in

Click on result link available on the homepage

Enter the login details for Class 8 result link and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pseb result
pseb result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out