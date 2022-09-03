Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 declared, check result here

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan supplementary examination for Class 10, 12 can check their results through the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result was declared for Senior Secondary, Secondary, Secondary Vocational, Varishth Upadhaya, Praveshika, Sr. Sec Deaf and Dumb and CWSN and Sec Deaf and Dumb and CWSN. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations mentioned above can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Class 10 supply result

Direct link to check Class 12 supply result

Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 result was announced on June 13, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 82.89 percent. Class 12 result was announced on June 6. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBSE.