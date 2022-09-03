Home / Education / Board Exams / Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 declared, check result here

Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 declared, check result here

board exams
Published on Sep 03, 2022 11:58 AM IST

Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct links given below.

Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 declared, check result here(File photo)
Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 declared, check result here(File photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan supplementary examination for Class 10, 12 can check their results through the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result was declared for Senior Secondary, Secondary, Secondary Vocational, Varishth Upadhaya, Praveshika, Sr. Sec Deaf and Dumb and CWSN and Sec Deaf and Dumb and CWSN. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations mentioned above can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Class 10 supply result 

Direct link to check Class 12 supply result 

Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 result was announced on June 13, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 82.89 percent. Class 12 result was announced on June 6. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbse board exam result
rbse board exam result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out