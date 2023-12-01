Rajasthan RBSE class 10th and 12th exam date announced, check dates here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the RBSE Class 10, and12 board exam 2024 dates. The Rajasthan Board exam 2024 for class 10th and class 12th will be conducted from February 15 to April 10. The Board has not released the detailed date sheet yet. RBSE announces exam dates for Class 10th and 12th in 2024(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The examination dates were announced through the Twitter handle of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer.

The dates of the RBSE Half-Year Examinations for Classes 9 to 12 are December 11–23. The first shift paper will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Papers for the second shift will be held from 12:45 to 4 p.m.

Last year a total of 10,66,300 students appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage was 90.49%. The girls had performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 91.31%. The Boy's pass percentage was 89.78%. In the year 2023, 95.65 per cent of students in the Science stream and 96.60 per cent of students in the Commerce stream passed.