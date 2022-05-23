RBSE 10th, 12th result date not decided, to be out by June 15, says official

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Amid speculations regarding Rajasthan board Class 10 and Class 12 result date, an official of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has cleared the air saying date and time for results is yet to be fixed.

Results of one stream of Class 12 will be declared by this month, RBSE deputy director PR Rajendra Gupta told HT Digital.

He further said that results of Class 10th and remaining streams of Class 12 will be declared by June 15.

Over 20 lakh students took the RBSE Class 10, 12 examinations this year. The exams were held offline between March 24 and April 26.

When released, students can check RBSE results on the board website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board will provide students prior information regarding the date and time.

When released, students can check RBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 following these steps:

How to check RBSE 10th, 12th result 2022

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the result link on homepage. Enter roll number and/or other login credentials. Submit to view result.