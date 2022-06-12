RBSE 10th Result 2022 tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, how to check

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE will announce the class 10th result tomorrow, June 13 at 3 pm. Once the RBSE class 10th results are announced it will be available on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The state Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla, confirmed the RBSE 10th result date and timing, saying that the Rajasthan Class 10 board result 2022 would be declared at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

RBSE class 10th result tomorrow: How to check

Visit the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 10th result" link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Your BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm.