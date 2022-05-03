RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan board result website, how to check

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will be announced in the due course of time.

According to some recent media reports, the results are expected by the end of May but the board has not made any announcement yet.

RBSE result date and time will be announced well ahead of time. Like last year, Rajasthan's Education Minister is expected to declare the results at a press conference.

Once the results are announced, students can visit the RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the result link. They will have to login with their roll numbers and/or other details mentioned on admit cards to download the results.

These are the steps to download RBSE results:

How to download RBSE Class 10th, 12th results

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 board exam result given on the homepage. Enter roll number and/or other details. Submit. View results on the next page. Take a printout for future use.