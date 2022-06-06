RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022: BSER Class 12 result releasing today

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will announce RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022 on June 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Arts stream examination can check BSER Class 12 result on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result for Class 12 can also be checked on rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Arts and Varishtha Upadhaya result for Class 12 will be announced today at 12.15 pm. The result date and time was announced by Bulaki Das Kalla, State Education Minister on his official Twitter account.

The tweet reads, “The result of Arts Faculty and Varishtha Upadhyay of Senior Secondary Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, RajasthAran is going to be declared tomorrow at 12.15 PM. Best wishes to all the students in advance.”

Around 6 lakh candidates every year appear for Class 12 arts stream examination in the state. The examination was conducted from March 24 to April 26, 2022. All the COVID19 precautions were followed by the Board officials like maintaining social distancing, use of sanitizers and face masks during examination. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RBSE.