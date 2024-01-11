The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE/BSER) will announce date sheets or timetables for the Class 10th and Class 12th final examinations on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE Rajasthan board Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheets expected soon(PTI File)

Last time, the timetables were released in mid-January and the exams took place in April-May.

If the board follows a similar pattern this year as well, students can expect the date sheets soon on the board website.

In 2023, the board conducted Class 10th final examinations from March 16 to April 11, while Class 12 final took place between March 9 and April 12.

When released, students can download their board exam date sheets by following these steps:

Steps to check RBSE Class 10th, 12th date sheets

Go to the RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the board exams 2024 page.

Open the Class 10 or 12 timetable link, as required.

Download the PDF and check your exam dates.

Students should visit the board's official website regularly for authentic information related to board examinations. They can also contact their schools for more information related to final examinations.