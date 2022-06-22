Home / Education / Board Exams / RRB NTPC Answer Key for CBT 2 to release today, raise objections till June 27
RRB NTPC Answer Key for CBT 2 to release today, raise objections till June 27

RRB NTPC Answer Key for CBT 2 will be released today, June 22, 2022. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till June 27, 2022. 
RRB NTPC Answer Key for CBT 2 to release today, raise objections till June 27(HT file)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 01:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board will release RRB NTPC Answer Key for CBT 2 on June 22, 2022. The answer key for the written test will be released at 4.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for CBT 2 examination can check the answer key and download it through the official site of regional RRBs. 

The objection window will be available for candidates till June 27, 2022 at 23.55 hours. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable bank service charges per question. 

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment. The payment should be made through debit cards. 

The second stage computer based test was conducted from June 12 to June 17, 2022. As &lt;strong&gt;per the notice&lt;/strong&gt;, candidates are advised to raise objections before the final date and time, after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/ options/ key etc. will be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRBs. 

 

