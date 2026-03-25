The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh has announced RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2026. All those students who have appeared for the Class 5, 8 examination can check the final exam results on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in. MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE Updates RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2026 declared, here's how to check MP Class 5, 8 results

The Board conducted the Class 5 final exam from February 20 to February 26, 2026 and Class 8 final exam from February 20 to February 28, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Students, parents and guardians will need candidate's roll number or samagra ID to check results of Class 5 and 8 final exams.

Direct link to check RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2026

RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

2. Click on MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More than 11 lakh students of private and government schools took the exam for class 5th, and more than 11 lakh students participated in class 8th exams. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSKMP.