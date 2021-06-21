SC to hear CBSE Class 12 compartment exam cancellation plea on June 22

CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2021: The Supreme Court on Monday posted the plea seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 compartment examination 2021 to Tuesday, June 22. The apex court will now hear the plea at 2pm on Tuesday.

The joint plea filed by 1,152 students in the Supreme Court seeks direction to the CBSE for cancellation of CBSE Class 12 compartment exam, and demands parity with regular students.

The private, compartment students of CBSE Class 12 want cancellation of their examinations in physical mode and adoption of a formula for evaluation of their in line with the assessment formula adopted by CBSE for the regular students and to release the results in a time-bound manner.

The application has been filed by advocate Abhishek Choudhary, and Manju Jaitley, seeking intervention and direction in the writ petition filed earlier before the top Court for cancellation of CBSE/ ICSE Board Examinations.

(With inputs from Abraham Thomas in New Delhi)