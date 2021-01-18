Schools, coaching institutes in Rajasthan set to reopen on Monday
Schools and coaching institutes in Rajasthan are set to reopen in the state on Monday after remaining closed for nearly 10 months with wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and thermal scanning made mandatory for the students.
These institutes were closed on March 21 last year.
The government has decided to restart schools from classes nine to 12 with each room having 50 per cent seating capacity and students attending classes with consent from their parents.
For students of coaching institutes coming from other states, they will have to get themselves tested for COVID-19, a day before joining classes. All coaching institutes will have to send details of their students to the nodal officer appointed by the district collector.
Sanitization work was conducted in schools and coaching institutes on Sunday.
An order issued by the chief secretary on Friday stated that IAS and RAS officers in districts will visit their nearest higher secondary schools to check the compliance of the guidelines and will also motivate students and teachers.
According to standard operating procedure for coaching institutes, a distance of six feet will be required to be maintained by students in the classrooms. There will be a gap of 30 minutes between two batches in coaching institutes and the classrooms will be sanitized during this period.
'No mask no entry' norm will be followed strictly while all stationary items and other equipment will be sanitized daily, according to order by the home department.
Cameras will have to be installed for monitoring of social distancing and other guidelines related to COVID-19. Directions were also given to encourage students to wash hands or sanitize them at the time of entry to the classroom and while exiting it.
