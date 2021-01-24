Schools in Telangana to reopen from Feb 1; SSC exams from May 17
After a gap of nearly one year, schools for Class 9 and 10 students (academic year 2020 -21) in Telangana are set to reopen from February 1 and shall function till May 26.
According to a memo issued by the Telangana School Education Department on Saturday, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Telangana will be held from May 17 to 26.
"Every child who is willing to write the relevant exam shall be allowed to do so without insisting on minimum attendance and no such child will be withheld from writing the examinations on any ground," it said.
The schools will function from 9.30 AM to 4.45 PM in the districts while it will be from 8.45 AM to 4 PM in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.
Online and digital classes for class 10 will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM and for class 9 from 4 PM to 5 PM, it said.
Marginal increase in UP Board exam centres as govt amends allotment policy
- As per the amendment, the total number of centres will not be increased more than 10% as compared to last year
CGBSE board exams 2021 schedule for class 10th, 12th released
- Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Friday released the exam schedule for its class 10th and 12th board exams. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website-cgbse.nic.in.
UP Board intermediate practical exams 2021 to begin from Feb 3, check details
- The UP Board intermediate practical examinations will begin from February 3. The exams will be held in two phases -- February 3 to 12 and February 13 to 22.
Odisha govt to provide Class 10 exam guide book free of cost to all students
Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 to be held in April-May: Gaikwad
Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness
- BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
Private Schools Association put up posters of 'no fees-no exams' outside schools
- Moradabad Association of Private Schools has put up posters of "no fees-no exams" outside the schools in the city.
Board Exams 2021: No change in passing marks, says PIB fact check team
- Board Exams 2021: The fact checking team of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has refuted the claims of a post circulating in social media regarding reduction of passing percentage in board exams 2021
Govt school transformation helped Delhi get highest NAS score
Over 9k smart classes, labs in upcoming model schools in Jharkhand
- The objective of the initiative is to improve the learning level of students and develop the selected schools into best-in-class schools as per national and international standards, so that students of Jharkhand, particularly rural areas, can compete with students of other education boards.
Tamil Nadu classes 10 and 12 set to start from tomorrow
- The officials should share the Information Education and Communication materials with the school management, the DPH said.
Students need counselling, practice ahead of board exams, says Manish Sisodia
Low turnout as schools in Rajasthan reopen for classes 9 to 12
Smiles, sanitisers welcome students as schools reopen in Delhi
Schools for class 10, 12 reopen in Delhi after 10 months
