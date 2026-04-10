The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, has declared the SEBA Assam 10th Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in. Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates SEBA Assam 10th Result 2026: Assam Board HSLC results out at sebaonline.org, here's how to check (HT File)

Following the formal press conference held by board officials, the results were opened, allowing students to verify their performance.

Direct link to check SEBA Assam 10th Result 2026

SEBA Assam 10th Result 2026: How to check The most common method used by students was the direct web link. To find their scores, candidates followed these steps:

Users can go to the primary result servers at sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

Once on the homepage, they located and clicked the bold link titled "HSLC Result 2026".

The system then prompted for specific credentials: the Roll and Number as printed on the original 2026 admit card.

After entering a unique CAPTCHA security code and hitting the "Submit" button, the full marks memo was generated on-screen. For those who preferred a smartphone-first experience, SEBA provided an integrated app. Students downloaded the "SEBA Result 2026" app from the Google Play Store. Once installed, they simply bypassed the web-browser requirements and entered their roll codes directly into the app's interface to view their status instantly.

Assam Board 10th Result 2026: SEBA HSLC results out at sebaonline.org, direct link to check here

Once the digital marksheet appeared on the screen, students were strictly advised to download the PDF and secure a physical printout. This provisional document served as the official proof of passing during the immediate admission cycle for Class 11. While the digital reveal provided instant clarity, the original certificates and hard-copy marked memos were later dispatched to the respective schools for distribution.