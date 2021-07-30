Home / Education / Board Exams / SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021: Class 10 result declared on sebaonline.org
SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021: Class 10 result declared on sebaonline.org(HT File)
SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021: Class 10 result declared on sebaonline.org(HT File)
board exams

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021: Class 10 result declared on sebaonline.org

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 declared. Class 10 result can be checked on sebaonline.org.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:04 AM IST

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. Class 10 result has been announced at 11 am today. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check their result on the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org.

The result link is also available on other official websites including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in. This year the overall pass percentage is … The Board has not announced the merit list or topper list as the exams were not conducted in the state.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 Live

This year around 4 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state. The exams that were scheduled to be conducted in April were first postponed and later cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

The Board has issued the digital mark sheet on the official site of SEBA for students who have passed Class 10 exams. The digital marksheets can be obtained by logging in with the roll number and registration number on the official website of SEBA.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam board result assam board seba hslc assam board + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.