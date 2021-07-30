SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021: Class 10 result declared on sebaonline.org

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. Class 10 result has been announced at 11 am today. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check their result on the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org.

The result link is also available on other official websites including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in. This year the overall pass percentage is … The Board has not announced the merit list or topper list as the exams were not conducted in the state.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 Live

This year around 4 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state. The exams that were scheduled to be conducted in April were first postponed and later cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

The Board has issued the digital mark sheet on the official site of SEBA for students who have passed Class 10 exams. The digital marksheets can be obtained by logging in with the roll number and registration number on the official website of SEBA.



