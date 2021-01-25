Strict Covid curb norms for UP Board 2021 practical exams
- UP Board students reporting at their examination centres for practical exams to be held between February 3 and 22 will witness unprecedented steps aimed at keeping them safe from the pandemic.
UP Board students reporting at their examination centres for practical exams to be held between February 3 and 22 will witness unprecedented steps aimed at keeping them safe from the pandemic.
Each student and teacher will have to undergo mandatory thermal scanning aimed at ensuring their body temperatures are within acceptable limits to gain entrance to labs.
The laboratories along with all equipment and gadgets where the students will take their practical exams would also be properly sanitised each day to ensure safety of teachers and students alike, say board officials citing the set guidelines.
As per the guidelines sent by UP Board secretary Divya Kant Shukla to all divisional joint directors (secondary education) and district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) on January 21, all labs and toilets would also have hand sanitisers and handwash for students and teachers and all would be granted access to the labs only after properly sanitising their hands, they added.
“The officials have also been asked to keep a close watch on all students, teachers and staff and if anyone is found with symptoms associated with Covid-19 infection like fever, cough and sneezing, they have been asked to get in touch with chief medical officer concerned to ensure proper check-up, treatment and care,” said Shukla.
Other precautions like maintaining social distancing during the practical exams and seating them at a minimum distance of 6 feet from one another and allowing students to leave after the exams in batches have also been recommended.
“The officials have been asked to explore and encourage use of separate entry and exit points if possible,” he added. The guidelines also ask officials to ensure proper sanitisation of school buses and other modes of shared transport if they are used by the students.
“Facemasks would also be a must for all and each school conducting practical exams has been asked to keep extra facemasks to provide to any students, teacher or staff who comes to the centre without it,” said the UP Board secretary.
As an added measure, the schools have also been asked to ensure that the practical exams are conducted under close scrutiny of CCTV cameras and principals have been asked to keep the recording safe for future reference. The principals have also been asked to prepare a video clip of the practical exams as well which they will have to provide to UP Board when asked.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strict Covid curb norms for UP Board 2021 practical exams
- UP Board students reporting at their examination centres for practical exams to be held between February 3 and 22 will witness unprecedented steps aimed at keeping them safe from the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Telangana to reopen from Feb 1; SSC exams from May 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marginal increase in UP Board exam centres as govt amends allotment policy
- As per the amendment, the total number of centres will not be increased more than 10% as compared to last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGBSE board exams 2021 schedule for class 10th, 12th released
- Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Friday released the exam schedule for its class 10th and 12th board exams. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website-cgbse.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Board intermediate practical exams 2021 to begin from Feb 3, check details
- The UP Board intermediate practical examinations will begin from February 3. The exams will be held in two phases -- February 3 to 12 and February 13 to 22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt to provide Class 10 exam guide book free of cost to all students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 to be held in April-May: Gaikwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness
- BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private Schools Association put up posters of 'no fees-no exams' outside schools
- Moradabad Association of Private Schools has put up posters of "no fees-no exams" outside the schools in the city.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Board Exams 2021: No change in passing marks, says PIB fact check team
- Board Exams 2021: The fact checking team of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has refuted the claims of a post circulating in social media regarding reduction of passing percentage in board exams 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt school transformation helped Delhi get highest NAS score
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 9k smart classes, labs in upcoming model schools in Jharkhand
- The objective of the initiative is to improve the learning level of students and develop the selected schools into best-in-class schools as per national and international standards, so that students of Jharkhand, particularly rural areas, can compete with students of other education boards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu classes 10 and 12 set to start from tomorrow
- The officials should share the Information Education and Communication materials with the school management, the DPH said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students need counselling, practice ahead of board exams, says Manish Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low turnout as schools in Rajasthan reopen for classes 9 to 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox