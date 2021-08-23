Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result 2021: TN Class 10 marksheet out at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu board SSLC result and marksheet has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The TN SSLC result and marksheet can be downloaded from the following official websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

https://apply1.tndge.org/dge-result-list

TN SSLC marksheet will remain available on the official website till August 31. “According to a notice issued on 25th February 2021 the temporary mark sheets of class 10 students can be downloaded from August 23 (from tomorrow) until August 31. Students can download it from the government website- http://www.dge.tn.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth,” the DGE TN has informed candidates.

After downloading the SSLC marksheet students should contact their respective schools for the original documents.

Students can also download the original document from DigiLocker.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu SSLC results were declared on August 10. The DGE TN had recorded 100% result. A total of 9,39,829 students had registered for the Tamil Nadu class 10 examination last year. All of them were promoted based on their half-yearly and quarterly exams.