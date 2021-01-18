Tamil Nadu classes 10 and 12 set to start from tomorrow
With classes for tenth and plus two students in Tamil Nadu set to commence from tomorrow, the state health department has directed its officials to compulsorily screen students and faculty for Coronavirus within a week.
Also, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine mandated cleaning of school premises by local body/school management besides the creation of sufficient hand washing facilities and following the SOPs without any deviation.
The officials should share the Information Education and Communication materials with the school management, the DPH said.
The Deputy Directors of Health should use the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram teams to screen the tenth and twelfth standard students and faculty including checking for co-morbidities.
Primary health centre (PHC) teams could be mobilised if required, and they should be equipped to handle suspected symptomatic children as per SOPs.
Details on the Mobile Medical Units available at block level should be shared with schools to contact them in case of emergency.
Vitamin C, multivitamin tablets and other immuno- boosters should be given to children, the DPH said.
Jharkhand's residential schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 students tomorrow
- The residential schools are closed since March 17, 2020. Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) issued a detailed SOP to reopen schools and hostels. Students to be allowed to attend classes and hostels with certain precautions
HPBOSE Class 5, 8,9,11 datesheet released, exam to begin from March 16
- Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Saturday released the datesheet for class 5,8,9,11 exams. The HPBOSE datesheet can be downloaded from the official website- hpbose.org.
BSEB Bihar Board inter admit card 2021 released, here's how to download
- Bihar Board inter Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the admit card for class 12th board exams 2021 on its official website.
Bihar Board 12th intermediate admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow
- BSEB Class 12th Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Saturday release the admit card for class 12th board exams 2021 on its official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released, here's how to download
- National Institute of Open Schooling on Friday released class 10th, 12th admit card for January/February 2021 exams. Candidates who are registered for the exams can download their admit card from the official website at nios.ac.in.
Delhi govt taking important steps to restructure SCERT, DIET: Manish Sisodia
