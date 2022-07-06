TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: 86% pass Class 10, 94.46% pass Class 12

Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 results can check the result through the official site of TBSE on tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

This year the overall 86 percent students have passed Class 10 examination and 94.46 percent students have passed Class 12 examination. The Board did not announce the toppers list this year. The results were announced based on the cumulative results of Term I and Term II.

Direct link to check TBSE Class 10, 12 Results

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 examination can check their respective results by following these simple steps given below.

TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of Tripura Board results on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.