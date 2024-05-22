The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) would announce results of Class 10 and 12 board examinations on May 24. TBSE to declare Class 10 and 12 board results on May 24(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim would also be announced on the same date.

" Tripura Board of Secondary Education president will declare results of Class 10, 12, Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim on next May 24 at 12 pm via a press conference at the TBSE office," said secretary of TBSE Dr. Dulal Dey.

The Class 12 or higher secondary examinations started since March 1 and continued till March 30 while the Class 10 examinations began from March 2 and continued till March 23.

Approximately 33, 000 Class 10 students and 23,700 students of Class 12 appeared for the board examinations this year.

This year, TBSE set up a total of 69 centres and 144 venues for Class 10 board exams and another 60 centres and 98 venues for Class 12 exams.

In 2023, total 43,730 candidates appeared for Class 10 board exams and total 38,125 sat for Class 12 board exams.

As many schools went under Vidyajyoti, the number of board candidates has reduced this year.