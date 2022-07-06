TBSE Tripura 10th and 12th Results 2022: Direct link to check result here

Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022. The TBSE 10th, 12th result can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the board examination through the official site of TBSE on tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

The direct link to check result for Higher Secondary Final exam and Madhyamik examination is given below. Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the result.

Direct link to check Tripura Class 10 Result

Direct link to check Tripura Class 12 result

TBSE Tripura 10th and 12th Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of Tripura Board results on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board examination was conducted by the Board official from April 18 to May 6, 2022 and Class 12 board examination was conducted from May 2 to June, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TBSE.