TBSE Tripura Board Exams 2023: Here's how to collect admit cards

TBSE Tripura Board Exam 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) through a recent notification announced that admit cards for Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (HS) board exams will be distributed February 23 onwards.

Admit cards and attendance-cum-roll-sheet will be distributed at the board's office on February 23 and 24 from 11 am to 4 pm.

This means students can not download admit cards directly from the board website. School principals, centre secretary/superintendent and venue supervisors can collect it from the TBSE office or authorise representatives to collect it on behalf of them. After that, they have to distribute it among students.

Tripura Madhyamik or Class 10 final exams will start on March 16. On the first day, students will write the English paper. This exam will continue till April 18.

TBSE Higher Secondary or Class 12 final exams will begin on March 15 with the English paper and end on April 19.

For both Class 10 and 12, there will be one shift on all exam days.