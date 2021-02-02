Telangana schools resume for class 9, above

After 10 months of suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic, classes resumed in schools and colleges in for ninth standard and above. The resumption of classes saw 45-47 per cent attendance on Monday, officials said.

The attendance was better among students of 10th and intermediate second year (12th standard), who would appear for board exams, compared to the 9th standard and the intermediate first year (11th standard), the officials said.

The government allowed the students to attend classes only with the consent of parents and put in place various measures, including social distancing and hand-washing facilities, as part of precautions against COVID-19.

State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy visited a school here, inspected the arrangements and interacted with the students. Many students, who physically attended the classes, expressed happiness over returning to the school.

Saying they could not fully follow what is being taught online classes, they said physical classes enable them to understand the lessons better.