Telangana SSC Result 2021: All students to pass, internal assessment for marks

School Education Department, Telangana has taken some important decisions on Telangana SSC Result 2021. The Department has decided to pass all the Class 10 students of the board studying in government/ Zilla Parishad/ aided. Private unaided and all schools in the state under various managements. The marks will be granted to students on the basis of internal assessment.

The internal assessment carried 20 percent of the total marks in the normal situation, but as the scores will be on the basis of internal assessment due to the pandemic, so the school education department of the state has directed the schools to increase the 20 percent to 100 percent of marks.

As per the official statement released by the Department, the result for Class 10 (SSC/OSSC/Vocational) students is declared as pass. Also, to award grades duly considering their performance in internal assessment marks for 20 percent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to COVID19 pandemic situation) in terms of government, school education and scale up 20 percent of internal assessment marks to 100 percent marks.

The decision to promote all the Class 10 students was taken by the school department after the state government announced cancellation of SSC exams that were scheduled to begin from May 17, 2021.



