Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana declared Telangana SSC Result 2022 on June 30, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check TS Class 10 Result on the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

This year more than 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the Matric examination in the state. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. Telangana SSC Result Live Updates

Direct link to check result here

Telangana SSC Result 2022: How to check TS Class 10 Result

Visit the official site of BSE Telangana.

Click on result link and a new page will open.

Press Telangana SSC results 2022 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board conducted the Class 10 examination from May 23 to June 1, 2022. The examination was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSE Telangana.