Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TGBIE IPASE Admit Card 2025 released, direct link to download Telangana Inter supplementary exam hall ticket

ByHT Education Desk
May 17, 2025 07:36 PM IST

TGBIE IPASE Admit Card 2025 is out. Candidates can download their hall tickets through the direct links given below. 

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TGBIE, has released the hall ticket for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2025. Students appearing in the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

TGBIE IPASE Admit Card 2025 has been released, The direct links to download Telangana Inter supplementary exam hall ticket are given here.
TGBIE IPASE Admit Card 2025 has been released, The direct links to download Telangana Inter supplementary exam hall ticket are given here.

Direct link to download TGBIE IPASE 1st Year Hall Ticket 2025

Direct link to download TGBIE IPASE 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2025

The theory exams will be held from May 22 to May 29. The exams will be conducted in two shifts: 1st year students will appear in the forenoon session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), while 2nd year students will have their exams in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

The theory supplementary exams begin with Language Paper I on May 22 and conclude with Modern Languages and Geography papers on May 29. 

Also read: TGBIE IPASE timetable out for May/June 2025 supplementary exam, check supply exam dates released by Telangana Board

The Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 exam results on Tuesday, April 22,2025.

The TS Inter 1st year theory exams were conducted from March 5 to March 24, and 2nd year theory exams were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The papers were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.

Also read: CLAT UG 2025 revised results declared, registrations for counselling closes on May 21, direct link here

TGBIE IPASE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets: 

  1. Visit the official website on tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link to download TGBIE IPASE Admit Card 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials to login and submit. 
  4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

Also read: KCET Results 2025 to be declared by next week, here is how to download

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TGBIE. 

Get latest news on TN 10th Result Live, PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live and TN 11th Result Live., Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / TGBIE IPASE Admit Card 2025 released, direct link to download Telangana Inter supplementary exam hall ticket
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On