TGBIE IPASE Admit Card 2025 released, direct link to download Telangana Inter supplementary exam hall ticket

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TGBIE, has released the hall ticket for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2025. Students appearing in the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. TGBIE IPASE Admit Card 2025 has been released, The direct links to download Telangana Inter supplementary exam hall ticket are given here.

The theory exams will be held from May 22 to May 29. The exams will be conducted in two shifts: 1st year students will appear in the forenoon session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), while 2nd year students will have their exams in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

The theory supplementary exams begin with Language Paper I on May 22 and conclude with Modern Languages and Geography papers on May 29.

The Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 exam results on Tuesday, April 22,2025.

The TS Inter 1st year theory exams were conducted from March 5 to March 24, and 2nd year theory exams were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The papers were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.

TGBIE IPASE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

Visit the official website on tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Click on the link to download TGBIE IPASE Admit Card 2025. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TGBIE.