TN +2 result 2021: Tamil Nadu class 12 marksheet available online

The Tamil Nadu class 12 students, who had received their results on July 19, can now download their marksheet from the official websites. TN +2 result marksheet is available on the official portal of the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (DGE TN). Students can download it from the official result portal as well.

TN +2 result marksheet: Know where to download

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

TN +2 result marksheet: Know how to download

Click on any of the websites above

Enter the roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details

Submit the details

Get TN +2 result marksheet

This year the examination was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The evaluation criteria was released by the Board and announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in June.

In the 2021 alternative assessment process, all students have passed Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam. This year the class 12 result has been prepared by considering the marks of class 10 board exam, class 11 exam and class 12 board exam.

