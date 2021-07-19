TN HSC +2 Results 2021: Tamil Nadu 12th results out, how to check marks

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has declared TN HSC +2 results 2021 on July 19, 2021. The Tamil Nadu 12th results was declared at 11 am. All the students who have registered for Class 12 exams can check the result on the official site of DGE, TN on dge.tn.gov.in. The result can also be checked on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

This year approximately 8 lakh students have registered themselves for TN HSC exams. The students can check their respective results through their roll number and date of birth. Students can check their marks by following these simple steps given below. Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 Live Blog

TN HSC +2 Results 2021: How to check marks

• Visit the official site of TN result on tnresults.nic.in or any other official website.

• Click on TN HSC +2 results 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the examination was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The evaluation criteria was released by the Board and announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in June.