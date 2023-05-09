Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu has released TN Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable. The exam dates have been released for first and second year supplementary examination, which will be conducted in June-July 2023. TN Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out, check 1st, 2nd year dates here(HT)

As per the notice, the higher secondary first year supply exam will begin on June 27 with language paper and will end on July 5, 2023 with Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics and other papers. The examination will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

The second year supplementary examination will be begin on June 19 with Language paper and will end on June 26 with Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography papers. The exam duration will be from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

The Board will provide 10 minutes time to read the question papers to the students i.e., from 10 am to 10.10 am. From 10.10 am to 10.15 am, verification of particulars by the candidate will be done and from 10.15 onwards the exam will begin.

TN +2 results was announced on May 8, 2023. This year, a total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the Class 12 final exam in Tamil Nadu, of whom 755451 have been announced pass. The overall pass percentage stands at 94.03%.

First and Second Year Time Table

Second Year Time Table

TN Inter supply time table

First Year Time Table