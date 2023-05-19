Home / Education / Board Exams / TN SSLC result 2023 declared on tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC result 2023 declared on tnresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 19, 2023 10:07 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam results announced. Check details below.

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared SSLC or Class 10 final exams. Students can soon check their marks online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and on dge2.tn.nic.in using board exam registration number and date of birth. TN SSLC, HSE +1 results 2023 live updates.

Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result 2023 announced(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

Later today, TNDGE will also publish Class 11 or HSE +1 final exam results. Students can check these results on the websites mentioned above from 2 pm.

TN SSLC result 2023 direct link

To check TN SSLC result 2023, follow the steps given below:

Steps to check TN SSLC, +1 results 2023

  1. Go to tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, open the link for SSLC result 2023.
  3. Enter the requested information and login.
  4. Check and download your TN SSLC result.
  5. Take a printout of the page.

Apart from the official website, TN SSLC result may also be hosted by some unofficial websites. Students are advised to verify their results from an official website to ensure authenticity.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
tamil nadu board exam result
