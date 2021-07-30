Home / Education / Board Exams / Tripura board exam results to be announced tomorrow
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Tripura board exam results to be announced tomorrow

The Tripura board cancelled Class 10 and 12 board examinations last month due to a rise in Covid-19 cases
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:08 PM IST

Tripura’s board examination results will be declared on July 31, said Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) president Dr Bhabatosh Saha. The results have been calculated using a provisional formula as exams could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic

“We received marks of the students from the schools based on the formula. Preparations are on the verge of completion and we will formally announce their results on July 31,” Saha told reporters in Agartala, adding that they would not publish a merit list this year.

He added that 56 candidates have applied for improvement in their results and the TBSE will hold separate examinations for them after the pandemic subsides.

TBSE cancelled Class 10 and 12 board examinations last month due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

A total of 26,610 candidates were to appear for Class 10 examinations and 27,205 candidates for Class 12 exams.

