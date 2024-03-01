The higher secondary or class 12 board examinations conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) would begin from March 1.The examinations would continue till March 30. Tripura Class 12 board exams to begin on Friday(File photo)

Total 25,345 examinees have been enrolled for the examinations of whom 24,263 are regular students.

Of the total, 23 students who were not satisfied with their previous board examinations, would appear this time for improvement, said TBSE chief Dr. Dhananjoy Gonchoudhury.

The board set up 60 centers and 98 venues for the examinations across the state.

For Class 12, the exam would begin with English paper on March 1. Later, it would continue with Language Paper ( Bangla, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo) on March 4, Chemistry and Political Science on March 6, Business Studies, Education and Physics on March 9, Accountancy, Biology, History on March 11, Mathematics and Philosophy on March 13, Economics on March 15, Psychology on March 18, Geography on March 20, Sanskrit, Arabic and Statistics on March 22, Sociology on March 26, Computer Science and Music on March 28 and vocational subjects on March 30.

Last year, total 38,125 sat for Class 12 board exams.

The Class 10 examinations would begin on March 2 and would continue till March 23.