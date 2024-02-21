TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam hall tickets 2024 awaited, here's how to download admit cards

The Telangana Intermediate 1st-year and 2nd-year exam hall tickets are expected to be released soon by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. The official notification states that the TS Inter 1st year exams will start on Feb 28, 2024, and the TS Inter 2nd year exams will start on Feb 29, 2024.(Representative Image)

Once the hall tickets are released, students can find them on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. The official notification states that the TS Inter 1st year exams will start on Feb 28, 2024, and the TS Inter 2nd year exams will start on Feb 29, 2024.

The exams will be conducted between 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Students can find the timetable of the examination on the official website.

Steps to download the hall tickets

(1) Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

(2) Find the link for TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year hall tickets on the home page

(3) You will be redirected to a page where login information needs to be given

(4) Once the login information is put in, the hall ticket appears on the screen

(5) Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket

(6) Download the hall ticket and take a few copies of it

Students could visit the exam center allotted in the hall ticket in prior to avoid last-minute confusion.