 TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam hall tickets 2024 awaited, details inside - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam hall tickets 2024 awaited, here's how to download admit cards

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam hall tickets 2024 awaited, here's how to download admit cards

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 21, 2024 10:39 AM IST

The exams will be conducted between 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Students can find the timetable of the examination on the official website.

The Telangana Intermediate 1st-year and 2nd-year exam hall tickets are expected to be released soon by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

The official notification states that the TS Inter 1st year exams will start on Feb 28, 2024, and the TS Inter 2nd year exams will start on Feb 29, 2024.(Representative Image)
The official notification states that the TS Inter 1st year exams will start on Feb 28, 2024, and the TS Inter 2nd year exams will start on Feb 29, 2024.(Representative Image)

Once the hall tickets are released, students can find them on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. The official notification states that the TS Inter 1st year exams will start on Feb 28, 2024, and the TS Inter 2nd year exams will start on Feb 29, 2024.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The exams will be conducted between 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Students can find the timetable of the examination on the official website.

Steps to download the hall tickets

(1) Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

(2) Find the link for TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year hall tickets on the home page

(3) You will be redirected to a page where login information needs to be given

(4) Once the login information is put in, the hall ticket appears on the screen

(5) Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket

(6) Download the hall ticket and take a few copies of it

Students could visit the exam center allotted in the hall ticket in prior to avoid last-minute confusion.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On