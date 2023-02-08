TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023: How to download TSBIE admit cards at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will release TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 in due course of time. The Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year admit cards can be downloaded by appearing candidates through the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The 1st year examination will begin on March 15 and will end on April 3, 2023 and 2nd year examination will begin on March 16 and will end on April 4, 2023. The exams will be conducted in single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

The practical examinations for both General and Vocational courses shall be conducted from February 15 to March 2, 2023 including Sundays in two sessions- morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023: How to download TSBIE admit cards

Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.