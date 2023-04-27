TS Inter Result 2023: List of websites to check TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd year results

TSBIE Inter Result 2023: Telangana State board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 1st and 2nd year results 2023 in due course of time. An official update on TS Inter result 2023 date and time is awaited. TS Inter Result 2023: Where, how to check TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd year results(HT file)

Once announced, students can check their results online through official websites of the board – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. For this, they will have to use their board exam roll numbers and date of birth.

Results of Andhra Pradesh board Intermediate examination were announced yesterday, April 27.

TSBIE will provide prior information regarding date and time for Inter results through a press release. A list of websites to check these results will be mentioned in the release.

How to check TS Inter results 2023

Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Go to the results tab.

Open the IPE 1st or 2nd year result link, as required.

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Submit and check your result.

TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4.