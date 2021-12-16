TS Inter Results 2021 1st year declared, check list of websites

TS Inter Results 2021 1st year has been declared on December 16, 2021. The result link is available to all appeared students on the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter First year examination was conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, in the state at 1768 exam centres.

Apart from the official website, the result can also be checked on various other websites. The list of websites where the result link will be available is given below.

TS Inter Results 2021 1st year: List of websites

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

results.cgg.gov.in

A total of 4,59,242 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 2,24,012 candidates have passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 49 percent.

There is a provision for Recounting and Online supply of Scanned copy-cum-Reverification of the valued answer scripts. Candidates who want to avail these facilities will have to pay an amount of ₹100/- per paper for Recounting and Rs.600/- per paper for Scanned Copy-cum-Reverification of answer book, through TSBIE website student online services. The last date for payment of fee for recounting or reverification is till December 22, 2021.