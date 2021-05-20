TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana Class 10 results to be declared tomorrow

Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results are likely to be announced on Friday, May 21. Students who have appeared in the Telangana Board Class 10 examinations can check their results on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in after they are announced.

This year due to Covid-19-pandemic the Telangana board Class 10 examinations were cancelled. Like last year, this year too the class 10th result will be prepared on the basis of students performance in internal assessment.

This year over 5 lakh students have registered for the Telangana class 10th board examinations.

To check the result, candidates will have to log in to the official website with their roll number.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted to him or her would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam which might be conducted as and when the conditions become conducive.

Last year too, Telangana class 10th examinations were cancelled due to the spread of Coronavirus disease in the state. Students were promoted to the next class on the basis of internal assessment.

In the year 2020, 5,34,903 students had registered for class 10 exams in the State.