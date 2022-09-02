Home / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022: BSE Class 10 supply result declared

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022: BSE Class 10 supply result declared

board exams
Published on Sep 02, 2022 12:42 PM IST

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 has been declared. BSE Class 10 supply result can be checked by candidates on the official site of BSE Telangana on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has declared TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check their results through the official site of BSE Telangana on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held on August 1, 2022 to August 10, 2022 in the state at various exam results. The exam was conducted in single shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. candidates can check their results through these simple steps given below.

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of BSE Telangana on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
board exam result
