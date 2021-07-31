UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: Uttarakhand UBSE result declared, direct link

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has declared UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. The UBSE Result was declared at 11 am today. Students who have registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state can check their results on the official site of Uttarakhand results on uaresults.nic.in.

This year it is not clear whether the board will allow candidates to recheck as per old procedure or else it will give a different option to candidates to improve their marks. An announcement regarding this will be made soon. The Class 10, 12 result can also be checked on DigiLocker as well.

Direct link to check result here

This year around 3 lakh students have registered for Class 10, 12 exams in the state. The exams was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

For UBSE 10th Result, this criteria takes into account the performance of a student in classes 9 & 10, whereas for UBSE 12th Result, marks in classes 10, 11 and 12 have been considered.