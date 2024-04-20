UP 10th results 2024: 89.55% overall pass percentage recorded in UPMSP Class 10 exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Class 10 results 2024 today. The results were announced through a press conference at the board’s Prayagraj headquarters. Students can check their scores on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. UP 10th results 2024: Overall pass percentage of 89.55% recorded this year.

Along with the results, the board also informed other details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list, number of students who passed and more.

This year, an overall pass percentage of 89.55 % was recorded in the UP Class 10 exams.

In 2023, the pass percentage was recorded at 89.78 percent, indicating a slight decrease in current figures. Whereas, in 2022, the pass percentage was recorded at 88.18 percent.

Meanwhile, students can go through the following steps to check the results when declared:

Go to the official website result.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link named ‘Download UP Board Result 2024.’ Select the results you wish to see as per the exam appeared for. On the login page, enter your credentials. Download your results and print a copy for future reference.

The UPMSP conducted the High School examinations between February 22 and March 9, 2024.