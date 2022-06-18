UP Board Class 10th result declared at upresults.nic.in: Direct link to check

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 final examination results for 2022. Students who took the UP board Class 10 final examinations this year can check their results at uprersults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in.

This year, 51,92,689 students enrolled for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in Uttar Pradesh, with 47,75,749 students taking the exams. Class 10 board examinations in Uttar Pradesh were held from March 24 to April 13, while Class 12 board examinations were held from March 24 to April 13.

Direct link to check UP Board class 10 result.

Check UP Board 10th result at HT Portal.

UP Board Class 10th result: Know how to check

Visit the official websites at upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

On the home page, look for the class 10th result link

Login with your board exam roll number and school code

Check the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference