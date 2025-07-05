UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th theory exam date revised, notice here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has revised the UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 date. Candidates who will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 theory examination can check the official notice on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th theory exam date revised(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Board has revised the date of compartment exam in view of the large crowd of devotees expected during the Kanwar Yatra till the Jalabhishek on the Shravan Shivratri festival on July 23, 2025. Keeping traffic arrangements in consideration, the examination has been scheduled to a later date.

The Class 10, Class 12 compartment board exam will now be held on July 26, 2025. The Class 10 exam will be held from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and Class 12 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

The High School Improvement/Compartment and Intermediate Compartment examinations will be conducted at the examination centres determined by the District School Inspector at the district headquarters.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: How to download notice

To download the schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

2. Click on UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will appear for the exam must reach the examination centre 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination on the scheduled date, so that arrangements can be made to seat the candidates in the examination halls in a planned and controlled manner.