UP Board Compartment results 2022 for high school and inter exam declared

UP Board Compartment results 2022: The UP Board declared the result of compartment/improvement exam of Class 10 and compartment examination of Class 12 on Monday.

A total of 99.98 % students have been declared successful in the compartment / improvement examination of high school. In this, the success percentage of both boys and girls is 99.98 %. In the intermediate examination, 94.98 % students have been successful. Here, the success percentage of boys is 95.42 % and that of girls is 94.64 %.

Secretary of UP Board, Divyakant Shukla said, “The students can check their result on the Board’s website, www.upmsp.edu.in”.

In all, 17,745 candidates were registered in the High School Improvement/Compartment of which 13,268 were boys and 4,477 girls. Out of these, 11,826 boys and 4,024 girls, a total of 15,850 candidates appeared in the examination. Out of these, 11,824 boys and 4,023 girls have passed the exams.

For the Class 12 exam, out of 16,581 candidates (7,483 boys and 9,098 girls) were registered for compartment examination and 15,704 (6,962 boys and 8,742 girls) had appeared. Out of these, 14,916 candidates (6,643 boys and 8,273 girls) or 94.98 % were successful. The pass percentage of boys and girls is 95.42 and 94.64 %, respectively.