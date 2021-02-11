UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheet on the official website of UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

According to the UP board exam date sheet, the high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021 will start from April 24, while the high school examination will end on May 10 and intermediate on May 12.

UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma announced the release of UP board exam date sheet on Wednesday. While making the announcement, Sharma said the high school examination will end in 12 working days and intermediate in 15 days.

The Class 10 board exam of the UP board will start will elementary Hindi while the Class 12 or intermediate exam will begin with General Hindi. The last paper of Class 10 exam will be Mathematics on May 10, while for Class 12 the last paper will be Civics on May 12.

UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2020: Here is the detailed timetable









A total of 29,94,312 examinees, including 16,74,022 boys and 13,20,290 girls, have registered for the high school examination this year , while 26,09,501 students, including 14,73,771 boys and 11,35,730 girls, have registered for the intermediate examination.