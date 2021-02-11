IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule
UP Board Exams 2021
UP Board Exams 2021
board exams

UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule

  • UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:38 AM IST

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheet on the official website of UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

According to the UP board exam date sheet, the high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021 will start from April 24, while the high school examination will end on May 10 and intermediate on May 12.

UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma announced the release of UP board exam date sheet on Wednesday. While making the announcement, Sharma said the high school examination will end in 12 working days and intermediate in 15 days.

The Class 10 board exam of the UP board will start will elementary Hindi while the Class 12 or intermediate exam will begin with General Hindi. The last paper of Class 10 exam will be Mathematics on May 10, while for Class 12 the last paper will be Civics on May 12.

UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2020: Here is the detailed timetable



A total of 29,94,312 examinees, including 16,74,022 boys and 13,20,290 girls, have registered for the high school examination this year , while 26,09,501 students, including 14,73,771 boys and 11,35,730 girls, have registered for the intermediate examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board schedule up board exam schedule
app
Close
UP Board Exams 2021
UP Board Exams 2021
board exams

UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP Boards 2019: Over 5 lakh students did not turn up for the exams(HT PHOTO)
UP Boards 2019: Over 5 lakh students did not turn up for the exams(HT PHOTO)
board exams

UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams to begin on April 24

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • The UP Board of Intermediate and High School Education will hold high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination-2021 from April 24, with the high school examination ending on May 10 and intermediate on May 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
board exams

Class 10, 12 annual exams to begin from April 1 in Jammu

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:51 AM IST
The examination will be conducted as per standard operating procedure and COVID-19 guidelines, the official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana annual secondary, senior secondary board examinations.(HT file)
Haryana annual secondary, senior secondary board examinations.(HT file)
board exams

Haryana Board's annual secondary, senior secondary exams from April 20

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:45 AM IST
The syllabus this year has been reduced by 30 percent and the annual examination papers will have 50 percent multiple-choice questions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha HSC exams.(HT file)
Odisha HSC exams.(HT file)
board exams

Odisha HSC exams to begin from May 3

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The examinations for the Madhyama Sanskrit will be held from May 3 to 12, it added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
board exams

UP residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from Feb 9

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:59 AM IST
The residential schools include Jawahar Navodaya vidyalayas, Sainik schools, Rajkiye Ashram Padhati vidyalayas and other schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEB class 10 exams 2022.(Screengrab)
BSEB class 10 exams 2022.(Screengrab)
board exams

BSEB class 10 exams 2022 registration window re-opened, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • Students of class 9 can register for the BSEB class 10th board exams 2020 online at secondary.biharboardonline.com on or before February 12, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(File photo)
Representational image.(File photo)
board exams

Uttarakhand schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 9, 11 from Feb 8

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:47 AM IST
The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash issued an order on Thursday stating that the schools across the state will re-open on February 8 for Classes 6 to 9 and 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many private schools have completed the initial preparations keeping in mind the current norms of social distancing and sanitation. (Pic for representation)
Many private schools have completed the initial preparations keeping in mind the current norms of social distancing and sanitation. (Pic for representation)
board exams

'JNVs can resume for classes 10, 12 in states where schools allowed to reopen'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:22 PM IST
JNVs can resume for classes 10, 12 in states where schools allowed to reopen: Education Ministry
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams will be held from June 7-16

PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Schools, which remained closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, began functioning from February 1 and would continue till June 5 for classes 1 to 10, he told a press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(HT file)
Representational image.(HT file)
board exams

JAC revises exam schedule, now classes 10, 12 board exams will begin from May 4

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • The examinations will be held from May 4 to 21. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted from March 9 to March 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

11-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh set to appear for Class 10 board exams

PTI, Durg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy set to appear for Class 10 board exams
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (File photo )
Representational image. (File photo )
board exams

Govt should ensure no child drops out due to inability to pay fees: Gujarat HC

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Govt should ensure no child drops out due to inability to pay fees: Guj HC
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of Delhi’s 2,168 schools, most schools are affiliated to the CBSE, which usually begins conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 in February. (HT Photo)
Of Delhi’s 2,168 schools, most schools are affiliated to the CBSE, which usually begins conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 in February. (HT Photo)
board exams

CBSE Board exams from May 4, class 12 exams to be held in 2 shifts

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Keeping the pandemic in mind, CBSE also directed that no school staff who works in the morning shift would be allotted for the afternoon shift
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021.(HT File)
CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021.(HT File)
board exams

CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021: Students of class 12 can check the CBSE Class 12 Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP