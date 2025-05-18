UP Board Exam 2025: UPMSP Compartment, Improvement exam registration from tomorrow

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will begin registration for the Class 10 Compartment, Improvement and Class 12 Compartment examinations tomorrow, May 19. Candidates will be able to register for UP board Improvement and Compartment examinations up to June 10 at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Exam: UPMSP Compartment, Improvement exam registration begins tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Meanwhile, registrations for the UP board 10th, 12th answer sheet scrutiny will end tomorrow, May 19.

Class 10 students can appear for one of the failed subjects during the Improvement examination and one of the two failed subjects for the Compartment examination. The application fee for UP board 10th Compartment and Improvent examination is ₹256.50.

For Class 12, Science, Arts and Commerce students can take the Compartment examination in one subject; one question paper of the Agriculture part 1 or 2; one question paper of the Trade subject. The application fee is ₹306.

About UP board exam results 2025

The UPMSP announced the UP board 10th, 12th results on April 25. Mehak Jaiswal topped the UP board Intermediate or Class 12 exam this year. The student from Prayagraj has secured 97.20 per cent marks while Class 10 topper Yash Pratap Singh secured 97.83 per cent marks.

The overall pass percentage in Class 10 was 90.11 per cent. For Class 12, the pass percentage was 81.15 per cent. In Class 10, a total of 11,49,984 boys and 11,44,138 girls passed the examination.

A total of 25,36,104 regular and 9,711 private students (25,45,815 total) appeared for the UP board exams. Of them 13,27,024 were boys and 12,18,791 were girls. A total of 22,94,122 students passed the exam.

The pass percentage of girls was 93.87 per cent, which was better than that of boys (86.66 per cent).

In Class 12, 2598560 students appeared and 21,08,774 passed the board exam. Of them,10,62,616 (76.60 per cent) were boys and 10,46,158 (86.37 per cent) were girls.