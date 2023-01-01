UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th time tables expected soon on this website

UP Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release date sheet or time table for UP board Class 10th and Class 12th final exams, 2023 soon.

The board will announce time tables on upmsp.edu.in. Students can also contact their schools to get information about board exams.

To download the UP board date sheet from upmsp.edu.in, follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of UP board, upmsp.edu.in.

Go to the updates and downloads section.

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.

Download the PDF and and take a printout.

This year, over 58 lakh candidates have registered for Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Of the total 58,67,329 students registered for UP board fial exams, 31,16,458 are for Class 10 and 27,50,871 are for Class 12.

UPMSP had previously published model question papers of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams. Students can download it from upmsp.edu.

This year, UPMSP will use answer sheets with barcodes for these exams, with an aim to minimise the possibility of unfair means.