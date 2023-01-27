UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 preparation tips released at upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released UP Board Exams 2023 preparation tips. The Class 10, 12 preparation tips have been released by the Board and is available to candidates on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

The Board has released general guidelines for Class 10 students and subject wise tips for Class 12 students. The Class 12 tips have been released for Maths, Chemistry, Biology, English and Hindi. To download the tips, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UP Board Exams 2023: How to check preparation tips

Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Click on UP Board Exams 2023 tips link for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the general tips for Class 10 and subject wise tips for Class 12.

Check the tips and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) final exam date sheets on January 10, 2023. The board exams will begin on February 16 and Class 10 final exams will get over by March 3 and Class 12 final exams will continue till March 4.

